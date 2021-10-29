Police collaborating with GAF to investigate clash between officers at Suame

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have commenced investigations into the reported clash between its officers at Suame in the Ashanti Region.

Earlier today, a young man in civilian plain cloth riding an unregistered motorcycle was arrested by the Police and sent to the Suame Police Station for investigations.

He was later identified as a soldier with the 4th Battalion of Infantry in Kumasi.

The soldier is alleged to have called his colleagues who came to the Station. A misunderstanding ensued between the soldiers and the Police.

The impasse was resolved after the intervention of the Ashanti Regional Police Commander and the Commanding Officer of the 4th Infantry Battalion in Kumasi.

This evening, the Ghana Police Service has jointly released a statement with the Ghana Armed Forces indicating that anyone found culpable after investigations will not be spared.

“The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident and anyone found culpable will be dealt with administratively and according to law,” part of the joint statement has said.

The two security institutions in an assurance say they are committed to a harmonious relationship and will not condone any proven act of wrongdoing of personnel.

“We want to assure the general public of our unflinching commitment to peace, security, and harmony in the country,” the joint statement concludes.

Read the full statement below: