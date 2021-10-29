ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.10.2021 Social News

Police collaborating with GAF to investigate clash between officers at Suame

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Police collaborating with GAF to investigate clash between officers at Suame
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have commenced investigations into the reported clash between its officers at Suame in the Ashanti Region.

Earlier today, a young man in civilian plain cloth riding an unregistered motorcycle was arrested by the Police and sent to the Suame Police Station for investigations.

He was later identified as a soldier with the 4th Battalion of Infantry in Kumasi.

The soldier is alleged to have called his colleagues who came to the Station. A misunderstanding ensued between the soldiers and the Police.

The impasse was resolved after the intervention of the Ashanti Regional Police Commander and the Commanding Officer of the 4th Infantry Battalion in Kumasi.

This evening, the Ghana Police Service has jointly released a statement with the Ghana Armed Forces indicating that anyone found culpable after investigations will not be spared.

“The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces have commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident and anyone found culpable will be dealt with administratively and according to law,” part of the joint statement has said.

The two security institutions in an assurance say they are committed to a harmonious relationship and will not condone any proven act of wrongdoing of personnel.

“We want to assure the general public of our unflinching commitment to peace, security, and harmony in the country,” the joint statement concludes.

Read the full statement below:

1029202172447-swnaqdcp5k-7468e6bf-b87b-48aa-85cd-b461115865a6

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Hon. Vincent Sowah Odotei loses father
29.10.2021 | Social News
'Deal ruthlessly with people who spread fake news' — Vladimir Antwi-Danso to security agencies
29.10.2021 | Social News
Soldiers attack police for arresting colleague riding unregistered motorbike at Suame
29.10.2021 | Social News
Police arrest Trotro driver in viral video urinating on road causing traffic
29.10.2021 | Social News
Health services workers reject NLC directive to end strike
29.10.2021 | Social News
Fake lawyer busted for defending murder suspect at Nyinahin
29.10.2021 | Social News
Ban uniformed security personnel from entering drinking spots with guns to drink alcohol – Group to IGP, others
29.10.2021 | Social News
We want to be in school, expedite our case – ‘Failed’ law students tell court
29.10.2021 | Social News
Man found dead at defunct fuel station in Takoradi
29.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line