29.10.2021 Education

NDC guru Wahid Iddrisu sponsors quiz competition for JONGA E/A JHS final year students

A National Democratic Congress stalwart Lawyer Wahid Iddrisu Banpuori has solely funded a quiz competition for final years students of Jonga E/A JHS in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

The quiz competition which follows an intensive extra classes is an initiative of a native of the community intended to prepare the final year students adequately towards the impending BECE examination scheduled to take place somewhere in November.

The sponsorship by Lawyer Wahid includes motivation for the teachers, prizes for the winners and refreshment for participants and audience.

This show of generosity by the legal luminary who is seeking to represent the Wa Central Constituency in Parliament follows an appeal by the organizers of the Quiz Competition who have been logistically and financially constraint.

This sponsorship and support couldn't have come at a better time than now as the students barely have two weeks to round up their preparation for the BECE examination.

The organisers, students and the entire Jonga Community are highly grateful for the initiative and would forever replicate this kind gesture in future endeavours of Lawyer Banpuori.

