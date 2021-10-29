Update from Juaben chaos: Presiding Member condemns embarrassing military invasion in MCE confirmation

Listen to article

The Presiding Member for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, Joseph Asare has described as “undemocratic” and embarrassing” the deployment of heavily armed military personnel to the Juaben Municipal Assembly.

Questioning why the military would be sent to the venue where a democratic exercise is taking place, Hon. Asare said his colleagues had expressed fears over “this same intimidatory tactics adopted” at the voting exercise on Friday.

In a short, but furious statement issued by the Presiding Member, he called on stakeholders to intervene with immediate effect as they boycott today's exercise.

“This is embarrassing to say the least. My colleague Assembly Members and I the Presiding Member have decided to boycott today's election process until we are given the full assurance of the commitment of all stakeholders to ensure the right thing is done," he stated.

This follow reports that Assembly Members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly have been locked up since morning for refusing to confirm the President’s MCE nominee Mr. Alex Sarfo Kantanka today Friday.

Mr. Sarfo Kantanka popularly known as Chairman Aluta was rejected in the first confirmation exercise as he polled six out of 26 votes cast held two weeks ago. Per the local government act, he is not even qualified to be renominated for the second exercise since he failed to hit the 50% mark needed to be renominated.

But deep throat tells ModernGhana News that the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi who is deeply involved in the matter vowed to teach the Assembly Members a bitter lesson by keeping them hostage till they confirm Mr. Sarfo Kantanka.

Three Military armoured vehicles and a van of police personnel reportedly drawn from the anti-armed robbery unit have surrounded the Juaben Municipal Assembly where the vote is supposed to take place today.

The full statement has been published below:

PRESS RELEASE

My colleagues elected Assembly Members are expressing fears over this intimidatory tactics adopted to towards our scheduled assembly meeting today to decide on the nominee for the MCE position of the Juaben Municipality.

As a Presiding Member, I have no idea how the military got involved in a normal democratic process. I do not know who invited the military and why they were invited. We did not need the military in the last two meetings that saw the rejection of the nominee. Why should we need the military presence now? This is the same act of intimidation and violence used to prevent elected Assembly Men from exercising their rightful duty in Kumawu. This is undemorctic.

I call on all stakeholders to intervene with immediate effect to coil any acts that will jeopardize our democracy.

This is embarrassing to say the least. My colleague Assembly Members and I the Presiding Member have decided to boycott today's election process until we are given the full assurance of the commitment of all stakeholders to ensure the right thing is done.

Thank you.

From PM's desk,

Joseph Asare.

Juaben Municipal Assembly.