29.10.2021 General News

Ghana School Feeding, WFP hold practical training for stakeholders on use of digitized monitoring tools

Participants at the training workshop
The Ghana School Feeding Programme has organised training for Headteachers, Circuit Supervisors, Regional Coordinators and some selected Zonal Coordinators under the programme on the digitisation of its monitoring and evaluation tools.

This follows the donation of some 300 Samsung Tablets by the World Food Programme (WFP) for the piloting of the digitisation of the GSFP monitoring system.

The training workshop which was held at Ho in the Volta Region, was attended by about 80 participants drawn from the Volta, Oti, Eastern and the Greater Accra Regions.

It was heralded by similar hands-on training for headteachers and GSFP coordinators in the other regions namely: Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Savannah and North East regions. The rest were Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Ashanti regions, Western, Western North and Central regions.

All the training workshops were sponsored by the World Food Programme which also provided some technical support.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mrs. Akyere Frimpong Manu, the National Coordinator of GSFP, Dr. Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah explained that the training is to enhance the capacity of the participants on the migration from manual data management system to a digitized operating system.

She indicated that the digitisation of the monitoring system will largely reduce most of the challenges confronting the programme, especially the delay in compiling and sending data from the districts to the national.

The Deputy Country Director of WFP, Anna Mukiibi-Bunnya was present at the workshop. She was optimistic that the participants would not only acquire the knowledge on how to use the new tablets, but would fully support the programme in the implementation of the initiative.

Meanwhile, the piloting will be done in all the 16 regions but in selected schools in selected districts.

Edmond Gyebi
Edmond Gyebi

News Contributor

