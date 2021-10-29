Ghana must rise above primitive, insensitive approach to security recruitment — Security Analyst

Listen to article

The approach to security recruitment in this modern age is primitive and insensitive, says Security Analyst Adib Saani.

He noted that Ghana must rise above primitive, insensitive approach to security recruitment.

His comments follow the thousands of applicants who thronged various centers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Monday for physical examination after applying online.

The process saw applicants sitting in the scorching sun to take their turn for the physical examination from morning till evening yet some failed to undertake the examination due to long queues.

Saani Adib in a brief statement said, the security services must put measures in place to avoid desperation of young people who just want to survive.

Applicants to be shortlisted for final enlistment is capped at 2,000, according to the Finance Ministry when it gave financial clearance for recruitment.

“Placement space is woefully insufficient yet, we add pain to the desperation of these young people who just want to survive.”

Head of Public Relations of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta, in an earlier interview captured by myjoyonline said, the process is to verify the grades entered into the system by the applicants are the same grades that they have on their certificates.

But security analyst Saani Adib believes the stress could be minimized when done in batches.

“How difficult is it to get everybody to apply online? Then based on your requirements you shortlist and invite in batches for physical examination. This is no rocket science but common sense. Doing so will make the process much more organized and thorough," he stated.

According to him, the advancement of technology has made life easier for security agencies to still subject prospective recruits to “such needlessly gruelling and inhumane treatment.”

“Its shocking that in 21st century Ghana when technology has made life easier, our security services still subject prospective recruits to such needlessly grueling and inhumane treatment like we saw at the lavender Hill recently with queues stretching hundreds of meters,” he said.