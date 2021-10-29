ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.10.2021 Social News

143 law students case against GLC, AG over entrance exam failures to be heard today

143 law students case against GLC, AG over entrance exam failures to be heard today
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The suit filed by the aggrieved 143 LLB graduates who are part of 499 law students claiming to have passed the law school entrance exam but were failed, would be heard by the High Court in Accra today, Friday, October 29, 2021.

In the said suit, the General Legal Council (GLC) and the Attorney General (AG) have been served as the 1st and 2nd respondents respectively.

The plaintiffs are demanding the enforcement of their fundamental human rights after they were said to have failed the school of law entrance exam, although they believe that they passed .

In the writ sighted by citinewsroom.com, the plaintiffs are praying the court to compel the respondents to offer them admission into the Ghana School of Law for the 2021/2022 academic year.

Also, they are demanding that the court “further retrains the respondents from treating the applicants as students who failed the said examinations pending the final determination of this matter on grounds set forth, and such further orders the court may deem fit.”

The petitioners want the court to fast-track the case because the 1st Respondent is about to start the 2021/2022 academic year with their colleague candidates they sat the Ghana School of Law Entrance Exams with.

Some 499 candidates who were part of those who failed the exams insisted that they would have gained access to the Ghana School of Law if not for the new policy introduced by the GLC.

The students are unhappy with the said policy and have already protested to put pressure on the appropriate authorities to reform the legal education system.

There have been calls for the General Legal Council to provide raw scores of candidates who took part in the Ghana School of Law entrance exams for 2020 and 2021.

—citinews

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
We called for vaccines, now we're asking where the people are to receive the vaccines – GHS
29.10.2021 | Social News
E/R: Man arrested for defiling alleged lesbian at Yilo Krobo
29.10.2021 | Social News
A/R: Cocoa farmer found dead in river at Baakoniaba
29.10.2021 | Social News
Takoradi: 90 households without kitchen, toilet facilities to be prosecuted
29.10.2021 | Social News
Kaaka’s family run to PIPS over alleged misconduct of Ejura police
29.10.2021 | Social News
You've no power to ban ‘Aboboyaa’ – Lawyer to Henry Quartey
29.10.2021 | Social News
Businessman donates GHC185,000 for mosque upgrade, reconstruction at Asante Akyem Agogo
28.10.2021 | Social News
Dr Nsiah Asare rubbishes GFA’s ‘No Vaccination, No Entry’ policy for matches at stadium
28.10.2021 | Social News
Daffiama Bussie Issa District: Inter-Party Dialogue Committee sensitize stakeholders on violent extremism
28.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line