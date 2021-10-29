ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.10.2021 General News

Facebook changes name to Meta

Facebook changes name to Meta
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Facebook Inc. has announced its change of name to Metaverse (Mata).

The announcement highlights Facebook's intention to stake its future on a new computing platform — the metaverse, an idea born in the imaginations of sci-fi novelists.

In Meta's vision, people will congregate and communicate by entering virtual environments, whether they're talking with colleagues in a boardroom or hanging out with friends in far-flung corners of the world.

“The metaverse is the next frontier,” Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a presentation at Facebook's Connect conference, held virtually on Thursday.

“From now on, we're going to be Meta verse-first, not Facebook-first,” he said.

He said the new name won't affect how the company uses or shares data, and the corporate structure isn't changing. The company said its stock will start trading under a new ticker, MVRS, on Dec. 1.

Facebook is hoping to turn its social-media user base, comprising more than 3 billion people globally, into an audience that will embrace immersive digital experiences through devices powered by augmented and virtual reality software.

“Right now, our brand is so tightly linked with one product that can't possibly represent everything we're doing today,” Zuckerberg said, “let alone in the future.”

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
NMC wants National Media Commission Act changed to give it more power to bite
29.10.2021 | General News
Newmont Ghana adjudged overall best organization in human resources practice
28.10.2021 | General News
AG to give directive on missing Ghanaian on Chinese fishing vessel
28.10.2021 | General News
200 Ghanaians to benefit from Global Entrepreneurship & Innovation scholarship programme
28.10.2021 | General News
Danquah Institute Chatroom organizes symposium on breast cancer
27.10.2021 | General News
Mahama brothers show Bawumia immeasurable love
26.10.2021 | General News
Queen's Baton Relay Arrives In Ghana
26.10.2021 | General News
Consortium on Newborn Screening in Africa (CONSA) Highlights the Need for Newborn Screening of Sickle Cell Disease in Africa
26.10.2021 | General News
Nii Oyanka I Grabs Top Position At World Human Rights Council
26.10.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line