28.10.2021 Health

Rita Humanitarian Aid Foundation donates to St. Augustine R/C Junior High School at Daffiama

By Denis Andaban
A woman rights advocate and member of the New Patriotic Party in the Daffiama, Bussie, Issa constituency, Madam Rita Yaaloonaa Bayor, a native of the district, has started a sex education program, emphasising on menstrual hygiene.

She has commenced this intervention at St. Augustine R/C Junior High School at Daffiama.

According to her, research has proven that most girls stay out of school during their menstruation period while those who manage to get to school have difficulty in concentrating in class if their menstrual needs are not met.

She said the situation affects the academic performance of these students and hence something must be done to avert this situation.

It is against this backdrop that the budding women rights advocate has initiated this programme dubbed 'Menstrual Hygiene Education Project".

Though the programme has started at St. Augustine Junior High School, she is working tirelessly with her sponsors to gradually extend the program to cover ten schools in the district.

It is worth noting that Daffiama R/C JHS is her Alma mater and perhaps, the reason why they are the first to benefit.

Indeed, both teachers and students were extremely grateful for the kind gesture.

She is therefore calling on all to support the girl child to achieve their dreams.

