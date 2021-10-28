ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.10.2021 Social News

We will not hesitate to proceed on strike on Monday if demands are not met – JUSAG

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
We will not hesitate to proceed on strike on Monday if demands are not met – JUSAG
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says it is open to proceeding to strike on Monday if talks with government on their demands are not concluded satisfactorily.

The association had planned to proceed on strike on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, but called it off due to ongoing talks with government to have their grievances resolved.

Speaking to Citi News, Derrick Annan who is the General Secretary of JUSAG has stressed that the idea of a strike is not off the table even though the action has been put on hold.

According to him, if talks are not finalised by the close of the week, JUSAG members will lay down their tools next week.

“Yesterday we met the staff, our rank, and file, the decision of NEC was communicated to the rank and file to the effect that the intended strike that originally was slated for yesterday 27th has been suspended. We pray we do not get to the point of proceeding on strike.

“Because we have suspended our strike action we are also saying that should we fail to conclude, then Monday, 1st of November, the government may hear from us with regards to the impending strike action,” Derrick Annan stressed in the interview.

JUSAG has been threatening to strike over the failure of government to review the salaries and allowances of its members.

They say the salaries and allowances have been in arrears for a long time.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Businessman donates GHC185,000 for mosque upgrade, reconstruction at Asante Akyem Agogo
28.10.2021 | Social News
Dr Nsiah Asare rubbishes GFA’s ‘No Vaccination, No Entry’ policy for matches at stadium
28.10.2021 | Social News
Daffiama Bussie Issa District: Inter-Party Dialogue Committee sensitize stakeholders on violent extremism
28.10.2021 | Social News
Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei hands over maternity block extension to KNUST
28.10.2021 | Social News
Treason trial: Bomb the ministry for transmission to go off — Dr. Mac Palm heard in a video/audio played in court
28.10.2021 | Social News
Kumasi: Lady denied recruitment into GNFS because of stretch marks
28.10.2021 | Social News
Assin Nsuaem chief reverse Assemblymembers' curse on Central Regional Minister, others
28.10.2021 | Social News
Gov’t determined to fight proliferation of small arms, light weapons – Ambrose Dery
28.10.2021 | Social News
Secretly report illegal connection to us, we'll reward you 6% of the surcharged amount — ECG as it deploy officers to clamp down on power theft
28.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line