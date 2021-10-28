Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei hands over maternity block extension to KNUST

Dr. Frank Awuah Adjei, a businessman and philanthropist, has handed over a maternity block extension he built to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Hospital (KNUST) in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The facility was commissioned on Wednesday, 27th October, 2021 by His Royal Majesty Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Chancellor of KNUST, assisted by Ambassador Nana Effah-Apenteng, Chairman of KNUST Council and Prof. (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson, the Vice-Chancellor of KNUST.

Dr. Frank Adjei has been at the forefront of creating jobs for a lot of youth in Ghana. So far thousands have been employed by his companies such as the Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, Lovers Band, Rema-Jason Company Limited etc.

Through his philanthropic responsibilities, Dr Frank Adjei has assisted so many communities and vulnerable people in Society. He strongly believes in giving back to society as a way of assisting government to address the pressing needs and development challenges of Ghanaians.

The leadership of KNUST encourages the business community to continue supporting and partnering the university community to collectively reach out to the urgent needs of society.