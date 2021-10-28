ModernGhana logo
NDC Communications Officer allegedly commits suicide, body decomposed

National Democratic Congress’s Communications Officer for the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, Randy Kwame Kportufe, has allegedly committed suicide.

His decomposing body was found on Thursday inside his apartment at Ankwa Doboro, a suburb of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region.

Information gathered indicates neighbours saw an increasing number of house flies around, drawing suspicion.

A search into his room found a rope tied round his neck to the ceiling fan.

His family, neighbors and party officials can’t figure out what led to his death.

The late Communication Officer, in his late 30s, is said to have been sick for a while but recovered until the untimely death.

---3news.com

