28.10.2021 Social News

Secretly report illegal connection to us, we'll reward you 6% of the surcharged amount — ECG as it deploy officers to clamp down on power theft

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Secretly report illegal connection to us, we'll reward you 6% of the surcharged amount — ECG as it deploy officers to clamp down on power theft
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has today, Thursday, October 28, 2021, commenced operations to clamp down on power theft in the country.

“The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited wishes to inform the general public, especially its cherished customers that the operations of the company's National Revenue Protection Taskforce, coordinated from the Ministry of Energy, has kicked off against illegal connection activities in all ECG operational areas,” a statement from ECG has said.

The ECG is also appealing to the general public to report any act of illegal connection to the nearest ECG office or call the Taskforce via telephone number 0551444011 for an informant reward of 6% of the surcharged amount upon confirmation of the crime.

According to the outfit, its task force teams, assisted by the security services, are authorised to check the integrity of ECG meters and service cables at customers' premises to unearth any illegality.

It added that all customers are advised to inspect the ID cards of the members of the teams and co-operate fully in this all-important national exercise.

The ECG with the authority to prosecute persons engaged in such illegal acts within the ECG network draws its powers from Executive Instrument (El) 38 of the Appointment of Public Prosecution Instrument (2010).

The Electricity Company is cautioning every customer to do the right thing and stop illegal connections since it amounts to a criminal offence and has dire consequences on the finances of the company.

