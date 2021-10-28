ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.10.2021 Headlines

Volta NDC MPs join forces; chase Akufo-Addo to apologise to Aflao Chief

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
MP for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
MP for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie

Members of Parliament (MP) for various Constituencies in the Volta Region have joined forces to demand a retraction and apology from President Akufo-Addo for his recent comments against the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti.

The President in an interview on Peace FM recently said the Chief of Aflao has no right to give an ultimatum to the Minister of Education to complete a stalled E-block project in his jurisdiction.

This was after the Aflao Chief was said to have given the Minister an ultimatum to complete the abandoned E-block in his area before February 2022.

Unhappy by the comments from President Akufo-Addo, MPs in the Volta Region are asking him to retract and apologise.

“The respected traditional ruler merely advocated for an abandoned E-block in his community to be completed so his people will have fair access to education as citizens. As a bonafide taxpayer that wasn’t too much to ask.

“Torgbui Fiti deserves praise for prioritising education by speaking up against the culture of abandoning inherited project. He does not deserve such disrespect from the President of the Republic of Ghana,” MP for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie who led the press conference told journalists today.

She added, “The president’s conduct which we do not see him exhibit against Chiefs from other parts of the country is a total affront to the entire Volta region and the Aflao Traditional area in particular.

“We demand d retraction and apology from the president.”

Meanwhile, the Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has jumped to the defence of President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo.

He insists that the President is not arrogant as being claimed after his comments.

Mr. Asamoa said there is no need for Akufo-Addo to apologise to the Aflao chief.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
NDC Communications Officer allegedly commits suicide, body decomposed
28.10.2021 | Headlines
Probe chaotic MMDCE elections – Nyaho Tamakloe to IGP
28.10.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia touts government's investment in TVET as he launches 2021 National Skills Competition and TVET Expo
28.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo government most lawless Ghana has ever had – Nyaho-Tamakloe fires over chaotic MMDCEs confirmation
28.10.2021 | Headlines
Election 2024: NDC propaganda specialists are afraid of data; so sell our development projects in your localities — Bawumia to MMDCEs
28.10.2021 | Headlines
"Why are you behaving this way?" — Bagbin blasts MPs who used 'macho power' at MMDCEs confirmation exercises
28.10.2021 | Headlines
Take me to court, I will get the court to also overturn the decision to affirm my authority – Otumfuo dare encroachers of KNUST lands
28.10.2021 | Headlines
We’ve revamped TVET education in Ghana than any government – Bawumia
28.10.2021 | Headlines
Encroachers on KNUST lands will face my wrath — Otumfuo warns
28.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line