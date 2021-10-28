Volta NDC MPs join forces; chase Akufo-Addo to apologise to Aflao Chief

Members of Parliament (MP) for various Constituencies in the Volta Region have joined forces to demand a retraction and apology from President Akufo-Addo for his recent comments against the Paramount Chief of Aflao, Torgbui Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti.

The President in an interview on Peace FM recently said the Chief of Aflao has no right to give an ultimatum to the Minister of Education to complete a stalled E-block project in his jurisdiction.

This was after the Aflao Chief was said to have given the Minister an ultimatum to complete the abandoned E-block in his area before February 2022.

Unhappy by the comments from President Akufo-Addo, MPs in the Volta Region are asking him to retract and apologise.

“The respected traditional ruler merely advocated for an abandoned E-block in his community to be completed so his people will have fair access to education as citizens. As a bonafide taxpayer that wasn’t too much to ask.

“Torgbui Fiti deserves praise for prioritising education by speaking up against the culture of abandoning inherited project. He does not deserve such disrespect from the President of the Republic of Ghana,” MP for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie who led the press conference told journalists today.

She added, “The president’s conduct which we do not see him exhibit against Chiefs from other parts of the country is a total affront to the entire Volta region and the Aflao Traditional area in particular.

“We demand d retraction and apology from the president.”

Meanwhile, the Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has jumped to the defence of President Nana Addo Danka Akufo-Addo.

He insists that the President is not arrogant as being claimed after his comments.

Mr. Asamoa said there is no need for Akufo-Addo to apologise to the Aflao chief.