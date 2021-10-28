Bole: Renominated DCE for Mahama's hometown secures 79% confirmation

Listen to article

Renominated DCE for Bole District in the Savannah Region, Madam Veronica Alele Hemeng, has secured a 79.48% endorsement from members of the Assembly after a voting exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The nominee who needed 2/3 majority of the valid vote cast, secured 31 'Yes' votes representing 79.48% and 8 'NO' votes representing 20.52% from a total of 39.

This would afford her the opportunity to serve her second term as DCE for the area.

She was one of the two nominees who were earlier rejected in the Savannah Region by members of their assemblies.

The voting exercise which occurred today, Thursday, October 28 was attended by the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril and the representative at the Council of State, Kpongriwura Alhaji Adam Zakaria.

In the first round of voting, she garnered 17 'Yes' votes representing 43.58% and a 'NO' votes of 22 representing 56.41% out of the 39 valid vote cast.