ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.10.2021 Social News

Bole: Renominated DCE for Mahama's hometown secures 79% confirmation

Bole: Renominated DCE for Mahama's hometown secures 79% confirmation
Listen to article

Renominated DCE for Bole District in the Savannah Region, Madam Veronica Alele Hemeng, has secured a 79.48% endorsement from members of the Assembly after a voting exercise conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The nominee who needed 2/3 majority of the valid vote cast, secured 31 'Yes' votes representing 79.48% and 8 'NO' votes representing 20.52% from a total of 39.

This would afford her the opportunity to serve her second term as DCE for the area.

She was one of the two nominees who were earlier rejected in the Savannah Region by members of their assemblies.

The voting exercise which occurred today, Thursday, October 28 was attended by the Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril and the representative at the Council of State, Kpongriwura Alhaji Adam Zakaria.

In the first round of voting, she garnered 17 'Yes' votes representing 43.58% and a 'NO' votes of 22 representing 56.41% out of the 39 valid vote cast.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Robbers on motorbike raid shops in broad daylight at Dawenhya
28.10.2021 | Social News
Angolan Ambassador to Ghana Joao Domingos Quiosa impressed with Volta Region’s investment potentials
28.10.2021 | Social News
Sekondi: Moving train kills hearing impaired male student at Nkotompo
28.10.2021 | Social News
Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: 30-year-old man smashes mother's head against stone to death
28.10.2021 | Social News
U.S, Ghana collaborate to tighten regional security
28.10.2021 | Social News
Husband of missing Lands Commission staff referred for psychiatric examination
28.10.2021 | Social News
Savannah Regional Minister commends Dampare for taking action against notorious robbers
28.10.2021 | Social News
AWW violence: Meeting with victims unsuccessful again; matter referred to AG
28.10.2021 | Social News
‘Aboboyaa’ restriction backed by law – Henry Quartey
28.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line