28.10.2021 Health

Bird Flu: H5 subtype hits Kpone-Katamanso

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Avian influenza H5 subtype has been confirmed in ETY farms in Saki, a community in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Confirming the case to the Ghana News Agency in Tema; Dr Emmanuel Kwao Pecku, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Veterinary Officer stated that following an outbreak of the avian influenza in Togo Veterinary staff in all the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies were notified and encouraged to intensify surveillance in the various poultry farms within their operational areas.

Dr Pecku added that poultry farmers and live bird sellers were also sensitized on signs and symptoms of the Avian Influenza and encouraged to report any unusual bird death to the appropriate authorities.

He noted that the owner of the ETY Farms presented some 56 weeks old layer birds for post-mortem examination after some symptoms were observed on the birds in the farm.

The Municipal Veterinary Officer revealed that after some rapid antigen test was conducted, the results showed positive for Avian Influenza H5 subtype on October 26, 2021.

Dr Pecku added that Veterinary Officers would move to the farm to depopulate the birds as quickly as possible.

He said proper disposal of the dead birds including; cleaning and disinfecting the farm would be undertaken with screening of in-contact persons in collaboration with the Municipal Health Directorate.

Dr Pecku called for an urgent stakeholder meeting to inform them of the outbreak and devise strategies to curb the spread within the municipality.

About 900 birds in the ETY Farms have shown signs of possible avian influenza infection with 170 mortalities as at October 27, 2021 he noted.

GNA

