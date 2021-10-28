ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.10.2021 Social News

Sekondi: Moving train kills hearing impaired male student at Nkotompo

The accident scene after the lifeless body was taken awayThe accident scene after the lifeless body was taken away
Listen to article

A male student, believed to be hearing-impaired, was crushed to death with his body dismembered by a moving train at Nkotompo near Sekondi on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old student of the Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI), identified as Stephen Duku, was on his way to school when the unfortunate incident happened at about 8am.

According to eyewitnesses, the train driver spotted Duku from afar and started blowing the horn to attract the attention of the pedestrian, however, the victim did not notice due to his inability to hear very fast.

The victim, according to the eyewitnesses, lost his balance when some onlookers tried to draw his attention and in the process he allegedly fell right in front of the train and was sadly crushed.

The assembly member for the area, Anthony Ephraim, speaking on Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM said the train was heading towards Sekondi when the accident occurred.

“He is someone who is said to be suffering from hearing impairment, so he possibly did not hear the sound of the train,” he said.

He said the deceased was a regular user of the rail lines on his way to school, adding, “It is something most of us in this part of the community do. We use the rails very often, even kids do that and we never anticipated that this will happen to him today.”

Meanwhile, officers from the marine police of the Ghana Police Service were called to the scene. They picked the lifeless body to the morgue for preservation.

---Daily Guide

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Robbers on motorbike raid shops in broad daylight at Dawenhya
28.10.2021 | Social News
Angolan Ambassador to Ghana Joao Domingos Quiosa impressed with Volta Region’s investment potentials
28.10.2021 | Social News
Bole: Renominated DCE for Mahama's hometown secures 79% confirmation
28.10.2021 | Social News
Sawla-Tuna-Kalba: 30-year-old man smashes mother's head against stone to death
28.10.2021 | Social News
U.S, Ghana collaborate to tighten regional security
28.10.2021 | Social News
Husband of missing Lands Commission staff referred for psychiatric examination
28.10.2021 | Social News
Savannah Regional Minister commends Dampare for taking action against notorious robbers
28.10.2021 | Social News
AWW violence: Meeting with victims unsuccessful again; matter referred to AG
28.10.2021 | Social News
‘Aboboyaa’ restriction backed by law – Henry Quartey
28.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line