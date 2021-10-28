Take me to court, I will get the court to also overturn the decision to affirm my authority – Otumfuo dare encroachers of KNUST lands

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu ll has said all lands in the Ashanti region are under his care and no one can claim authority.

According to him, not even the court can rule that he has no authority over the lands in the region.

He has therefore, warned encroachers of lands belonging to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he serves as the Chancellor, to desist from their actions.

He said this when he launched the 70th-anniversary celebration of the university in Kumasi on Wednesday October 27.

The year-long celebration is on the theme “KNUST: 70 years of global impact; A new age for a renewed focus”.

“Let me use this platform to highlight a very disturbing development which has come to my attention in recent times. That is the encroachment on university lands.

“I condemn it in no uncertain terms and strongly send a note of caution to all those involved in it to desist from it or face my wrath. Let me warn the communities, the chiefs and whoever that the lands are mine and you are just caretakers to those lands.

“There is no family land here in Ashanti no Abusuapanin can claim that the land belongs to him and therefore he has the right to alienate a portion of the University land at all.

“You can go to any court, take it there. I am sure also there will be a judge who will know that the constitution and the constitution of Asante says that there is no Family land in Ashanti and therefore get the lawyers to take you to court but I will get the court to also turn over the decisions to affirm my authority on the land.”

---3news.com