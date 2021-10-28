ModernGhana logo
28.10.2021 Social News

U.S, Ghana collaborate to tighten regional security

The United States of America (USA) and Ghana are collaborating to strengthen regional security.

The Deputy Chief of Mission, Nicole Chulick visited Tamale this week to meet with members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“The U.S. and Ghana are working together to strengthen regional security. Deputy Chief of Mission Nicole Chulick was in Tamale this week to meet with @official_gafmil and members of the @USAfricaCommand #SFAB providing support and training to the #GAF. @SETAF_Africa,” the US Embassy in Ghana announced in a tweet on Wednesday October 27.

