U.S, Ghana collaborate to tighten regional security

“The U.S. and Ghana are working together to strengthen regional security. Deputy Chief of Mission Nicole Chulick was in Tamale this week to meet with @official_gafmil and members of the @USAfricaCommand #SFAB providing support and training to the #GAF. @SETAF_Africa,” the US Embassy in Ghana announced in a tweet on Wednesday October 27.