ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.10.2021 General News

AG to give directive on missing Ghanaian on Chinese fishing vessel

AG to give directive on missing Ghanaian on Chinese fishing vessel
Listen to article

The Attorney-General’s Office in the next three weeks will give its final advice on the way forward regarding Emmanuel Essien, a fish observer, who mysteriously went missing on a Chinese fishing vessel on July 5, 2019.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who gave an update on the matter at a media briefing, in Accra, on Wednesday, said the Police had completed its investigations into the case and submitted a duplicate case docket to the Attorney-General’s Office.

The update on the case follows a petition to the Inspector-General of Police by the Information Minister earlier this year, enquiring about the status report on the matter.

The Minister said the Attorney-General’s Office further directed the Police Administration to interrogate three other persons namely; Isaac Cudjoe, Jehonu Ahiable, and Anthony Asiedu, and presented the outcome of the interrogation to the A-G’s Office.

Mr Essien went missing on a Chinese fishing vessel, Meng Xin, on July 5, 2019 when he was on fishing observer duty and has since not been found.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
200 Ghanaians to benefit from Global Entrepreneurship & Innovation scholarship programme
28.10.2021 | General News
Danquah Institute Chatroom organizes symposium on breast cancer
27.10.2021 | General News
Mahama brothers show Bawumia immeasurable love
26.10.2021 | General News
Queen's Baton Relay Arrives In Ghana
26.10.2021 | General News
Consortium on Newborn Screening in Africa (CONSA) Highlights the Need for Newborn Screening of Sickle Cell Disease in Africa
26.10.2021 | General News
Nii Oyanka I Grabs Top Position At World Human Rights Council
26.10.2021 | General News
Shatta Wale vrs the State: YPSA joins Court's Case
26.10.2021 | General News
Moba Gey Hey 2001 Supports Korle Bu Paediatric Oncology Unit
26.10.2021 | General News
BA United Football Club gets new CEO
27.10.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line