ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.10.2021 Headlines

You have no authority to banish, kill anyone for being gay; it's illegal, undemocratic – Group to traditional rulers

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Lawyer Akoto Ampaw Lawyer Akoto Ampaw
Listen to article

The Concerned Citizens Against the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill has sounded a word of caution to traditional leaders threatening to kill gay people.

They said the traditional rulers have no right to do so.

According to leader, Lawyer Akoto Ampaw who addressed a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, there are reports that some traditional rulers are threatening to kill and banish people caught practicing gayism.

“[There are] Media reports that some traditional rulers have threatened to kill anyone caught in so-called gayism, banish them from their traditional areas or perform ritual rights against them.

“We want to emphasize that Ghana is a democratic secular republic and our chiefs, revered as they are, do not have any legitimate and constitutionally recognized power to expel anyone from their traditional area or to restrict the liberty and freedom of movement of persons,” Lawyer Ampaw added on behalf of his group.

He noted its members are shocked that institutions such as the media and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) mandated to speak out for people have decided to stay zipped.

“We have observed with dismay the loud silence of state institutions that are constitutionally mandated to promote human rights, democratic citizenship, free speech and responsible media, such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Commission for Civic Education.

“We call on these institutions and individuals to do the right and proper thing by condemning such anti-democratic and illegal practices. We also call on the IGP to invite for questioning all those who have issued threats against members of the LGBTQ community,” Lawyer Akoto Ampaw told journalists today at the press conference.

The Concerned Citizens Against the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is a group consisting of 18 Ghanaians who are educationists and lawyers.

They oppose the passage of the anti-gay bill currently before Parliament with the argument that it is undemocratic and against human rights.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Contracts for 27 Mahama E-blocks terminated
28.10.2021 | Headlines
'Withdraw hate-filled anti-LGBTQ+ bill fast fast' – Amnesty International
27.10.2021 | Headlines
We are dismayed at CHRAJ, NCCE’s loud silence on anti-LGBTQ+ bill, attacks; do the right thing – Akoto Ampaw, others
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia to speak on digital economy on November 2
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Construct your own roads if you can build GHS5m mansions; stop putting pressure on government – Botwe to developers
27.10.2021 | Headlines
No energy to solve health issues but you say no delay to pass anti-LGBTQI bill – Group tackles Bagbin
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo cuts sod for US$24.8 million housing project for troops; presents 50 vehicles to army
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Bagbin summons police to privileges committee over harassment of Madina MP
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo presents 40 Jeep J8 vehicles, 6 Toyota Hi-ace mini buses, 14 Toyota Hilux pick-ups to GAF to fight terrorists
27.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line