You have no authority to banish, kill anyone for being gay; it's illegal, undemocratic – Group to traditional rulers

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw

Listen to article

The Concerned Citizens Against the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill has sounded a word of caution to traditional leaders threatening to kill gay people.

They said the traditional rulers have no right to do so.

According to leader, Lawyer Akoto Ampaw who addressed a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, there are reports that some traditional rulers are threatening to kill and banish people caught practicing gayism.

“[There are] Media reports that some traditional rulers have threatened to kill anyone caught in so-called gayism, banish them from their traditional areas or perform ritual rights against them.

“We want to emphasize that Ghana is a democratic secular republic and our chiefs, revered as they are, do not have any legitimate and constitutionally recognized power to expel anyone from their traditional area or to restrict the liberty and freedom of movement of persons,” Lawyer Ampaw added on behalf of his group.

He noted its members are shocked that institutions such as the media and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) mandated to speak out for people have decided to stay zipped.

“We have observed with dismay the loud silence of state institutions that are constitutionally mandated to promote human rights, democratic citizenship, free speech and responsible media, such as the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and the National Commission for Civic Education.

“We call on these institutions and individuals to do the right and proper thing by condemning such anti-democratic and illegal practices. We also call on the IGP to invite for questioning all those who have issued threats against members of the LGBTQ community,” Lawyer Akoto Ampaw told journalists today at the press conference.

The Concerned Citizens Against the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is a group consisting of 18 Ghanaians who are educationists and lawyers.

They oppose the passage of the anti-gay bill currently before Parliament with the argument that it is undemocratic and against human rights.