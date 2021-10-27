Long queue at Ho Jubilee Park for GIS recruitment exercise

Hundreds of applicants queued at Ho Jubilee Park in the Volta region to undergo screening as part of the ongoing Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) recruitment exercise.

The applicants are being taking through processes such as height checking, body selection, document verification and Quick Response (QR) Code.

The exercise was segmented to ensure that applicants and officers in charge comply with the novel coronavirus safety protocols to stem the spread of the disease.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration, Mr Frederick Baah Duodu, Sector Commander, Aflao, told the Ghana News Agency the exercise would last for two days, and was well coordinated to ensure that qualified applicants were selected.

He said applicants with tattoos, double piecing, flat foot and excessive bleaching, surgery and fake documents would be disqualified.

Mr Duodu said applicants who passed the screening exercise would proceed to the next stage, which is the examination stage, slated for Saturday.

The Commander said there were measures in place including identification system to ensure that only qualified applicants had access to the screening grounds.

He asked applicants to be wary of criminals and not allowed themselves to be outwitted by any third party but rather make sure they passed through the laid down processes.

“Anybody who approached you to bring any money to assist you go through the process, report the person to security agencies to be picked up,” he added.

Assistant Inspector, Mr Felix Klu-Adjei, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the Service, said each and very applicant would be attended to and advised applicants to exercise restraint.

He said the exercise had so far been calm and peaceful and wished all applicants the best of luck in their pursuit to join the Ghana Immigration Service.

Applicants who spoke to the GNA described the process as smooth and peaceful.

GNA