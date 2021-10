Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload stood at 1,817 as of October 23.

Some 33 new cases were recorded within the period.

The death toll is currently 1,174.

There are 13 critical cases and 40 severe others.

Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130,041 cases.

So far, 127,050 have recovered.

This is from the Ghana Health Service latest update.