30.10.2021 Social News

LGBTQI+: Reject the imposition of western lifestyle on us — Asunafo North Cocoa Farmers Chairman tell Chiefs

The President of the Asunafo North Cocoa Farmers Co-operative Union in the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly of Brong Ahafo Mr. Daniel Amponsah Gyinae has called on traditional authorities to lead a campaign against the legalisation of LGBTQI+ in the country.

He noted that Ghanaians must resist external forces seeking to impose their culture on the good people of Ghana.

"It would be wrong if our traditional authorities would sit down unconcerned whilst the advanced countries continue to impose their monstrous cultural practices on us which contradicts the type of culture we have in the country," he stated.

Mr. Amponsah said LGBTQI+ is evil, abominable and condemnatory in the sight of God.

The Union president observed that from time immemorial "our forefathers have not known about what is called gay or lesbian people who are caught having sex in the bush are subjected to heavy punishment amidst performing rituals to reverse bad luck against the offending culprits."

Mr Amponsah also cited the events that took place in Sodom and Gomorrah, which incurred God's wrath to destroy the city as foretold in the Bible.

According to him, God's wrath would come upon any country that attempt to practice LGBTQI+.

He passionately appealed to the traditional authorities to say no to LGBTQI+ in Ghana to avoid the wrath of God.

King Amoah

