Drug abuse is the root cause of madness, let's help fight it — Rev Awudu Bawa to Ghanaians

The head pastor of the Ashanti Bekwai branch of the Assemblies of God Church in the Bekwai Municipal of the Ashanti Regional, Rev Emmanuel Awudu Bawa has stressed the need for Ghanaians to help fight against drug abuses in the society.

Speaking to the ModernGhana News Correspondent King Amoah in Kumasi to register his disappointment about the rising trend of drug abuses by the youth of the country, the man of God said the situation is alarming which calls for serious attention to tackle it.

The pastor observed that the issue cannot be tackled by government but a collective responsibility of all Ghanaians.

It is against this background that he is using his Non-Governmental Organization, Teen Challenge Ghana to embark on the crusade against the menace in society.

Teen Challenge Ghana, the pastor said is headquartered in the United States of America with the Ghana branch office located in Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region.

He noted that the aim of the NGO is to embark on anti-drug abuse campaign, rehabilitation among others.

Rev Awudu Bawa hinted that research shows that students in Junior and High Schools often engage in drug abuse.

According to him, the students have come out abuse the drug in several forms such as wee gari, wee toffee, wee cake, wee shitto among others.

The man of God linked some of the causes of drug abuses to depression, poverty, low cost of drug prices, availability of drugs and many other factors.

He said the NGO is building a rehabilitation center but indicated that the project has been halted as a result of financial constraints and the public failure to support it.

Rev Emmanuel Awudu Bawa noted that his outfit will educate and fight against the menace to reverse the trend for a healthy society.