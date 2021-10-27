Bunkpurugu MP sponsors mock exams for BECE candidates

Listen to article

Mr. Abed Bandim, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu Constituency, has presented Mock Examinations Questions and educational materials to the Bunkpurugu District Education Directorate geared towards improving the academic performance of pupils in the district beginning with the Basic School Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E) candidates for 2021.

He said the initiative would also lessen the burden of parents who had to be charged a fee for the conduct of the mock exams in the district.

Mr. Bandim said a total of 1,803 candidates from both public and private schools will write his sponsored mock which started on 18th October, 2021.

He explained that the pupils will now have a fair idea about how their BECE exams will be like.

He encouraged the teachers to work hard in order to place the constituency in a better position in the nationwide B.E.C.E performance rankings.

Mr. Bandim said plans are far advanced in rolling out an initiative dubbed the 'MP's 'Educational Fund’, aimed at supporting education in the constituency.

He reiterated his commitment to further develop the human resource capacity of the constituents through education.

The Deputy District Director of Education, Mr. Saman Dubik who received the sponsorship package on behalf of the directorate, expressed his gratitude to the MP for his timely intervention.

He stated that this will help raise the standard of performance in the district and pledged to enroll the candidates through post mock examination correction classes.

This, Mr. Dubik explained will go a long way to better prepare this year's B.E.C.E candidates to do better in the upcoming B.E.C.E to be conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) later in November, 2021.