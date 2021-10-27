Gomoa East District records 31 breast cancer cases in three communities

Three Communities in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region have recorded a total of 31 breast cancer cases, Madam Ellen Sey, NPP Women's Organizer has announced.

The cases were diagnosed at a Breast Cancer Awareness sensitization being carried out by the Elephant Ladies, a women wing of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

She disclosed that 11 cases were diagnosed at Gomoa Ojobi, 17 cases at Gomoa Fetteh Kakraba and three cases at Gomoa Buduburam.

According to Madam Ellen Sey, the awareness campaign being organized by Gomoa Elephant Ladies became necessary due to lack of knowledge and information about the disease in the District, a situation attributed to insufficient health facilities and personnel to educate the people especially women about early detection and prevention of breast cancer disease

Addressing women's groups drawn from various communities at Gomoa Buduburam recently, Madam Ellen Sey noted that similar campaign had been held throughout the constituency to reduce if not eradicate breast cancer related diseases in the district.

The Chair Lady of Gomoa Elephant Ladies, Madam Priscilla Okyere Yaafi said the group was in collaboration with personnel from the Ghana Health Service who have the professional know how about breast cancer and what to look out for early detection and prevention.

She appealed to other women groups and associations to periodically hold breast cancer awareness campaign for its members.

"But for this Breast Cancer Awareness sensitization, we wouldn't have been able to diagnose these 31 cases. The lives of these industrious women would have been lost. It is worthy to check our breast regularly in order to prevent the disease," she noted.

Madam Priscilla Okyere Yaafi encouraged religious leaders and Heads of Educational Institutions and other Civil Society Organizations to form Breast Cancer Awareness Clubs.

The Principal Midwifery Officer at the Gomoa Ojobi Health Center Madam Vida Aidoo urged women in the Gomoa East District to seek breast cancer education from health facilities cautioning them against quack medical practitioners.

"We are also offering Covid-19 vaccination services in addition to the breast cancer awareness campaign for people who have not been vaccinated against the diseases," Madam Vida Aidoo noted.