ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.10.2021 Headlines

‘Tweaa’ there is no power in the bible; it only contains history – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
‘Tweaa’ there is no power in the bible; it only contains history – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghanaian priest and politician, Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom says the Holy Bible is just any ordinary book.

He claims there is no power in the bible.

According to the 2020 presidential candidate for Ghana Union Movement (GUM), a lot of things happened in the early days but only a few was recorded and written for historical reference in the bible.

Speaking to Hello FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said the bible has no power and is only there to guide those that believe in it.

“I believe in the soul of me. It is the spirit in me that works. What is in us is what works. Right now God is using our dreams to work and not something that has happened in the past. Everything in the bible is just something that happened in the past. End of story. There is no power in it.

“We refer to the things in the bible but it has no power,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom said.

Meanwhile, Christian Kwabena Andrews who is the Founder and General Overseer of Life Assembly Worship Centre said one wife one husband is nowhere found in the Bible.

He shares the belief that a man can marry more than one woman.

He insists that if he becomes president, not only will he bless polygamy in his church but Ghanaian men will be allowed to marry as many as five wives if they wish.

Listen to Osofo Kyiri Abosom in the video below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Deliver us from our unfortunate debts – New UG Chancellor to Akufo-Addo
27.10.2021 | Headlines
We won't allow filibustering of anti-gay bill, it will be made public — Bagbin
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo praises Dampare as he swears in police council
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Sam George doubts passage of anti-LGBTQI Bill this year
27.10.2021 | Headlines
PHOTOS: Akufo-Addo inaugurates police council
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo endorses election of MMDCEs
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo urges newly-inaugurated Police Council to support Dampare
26.10.2021 | Headlines
Parliament will pass LGBTQI+ bill with common sense – Bagbin
26.10.2021 | Headlines
Fuel price hikes: When did you realise you don't control oil prices? — Minority jabs Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
26.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line