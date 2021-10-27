‘Tweaa’ there is no power in the bible; it only contains history – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Ghanaian priest and politician, Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom says the Holy Bible is just any ordinary book.

He claims there is no power in the bible.

According to the 2020 presidential candidate for Ghana Union Movement (GUM), a lot of things happened in the early days but only a few was recorded and written for historical reference in the bible.

Speaking to Hello FM, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said the bible has no power and is only there to guide those that believe in it.

“I believe in the soul of me. It is the spirit in me that works. What is in us is what works. Right now God is using our dreams to work and not something that has happened in the past. Everything in the bible is just something that happened in the past. End of story. There is no power in it.

“We refer to the things in the bible but it has no power,” Osofo Kyiri Abosom said.

Meanwhile, Christian Kwabena Andrews who is the Founder and General Overseer of Life Assembly Worship Centre said one wife one husband is nowhere found in the Bible.

He shares the belief that a man can marry more than one woman.

He insists that if he becomes president, not only will he bless polygamy in his church but Ghanaian men will be allowed to marry as many as five wives if they wish.

Listen to Osofo Kyiri Abosom in the video below: