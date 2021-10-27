Tema: Police arraign 29 suspects in court for assaulting police officer

Listen to article

The Tema Regional Police Command on Monday, October 25, 2021, arraigned twenty-nine suspects before court for assaulting two Police officers and seizing a riot control weapon plus a box of ammunition at Luhuor, a community near Sege, Ada.

As reported by the Police on October 21, three of its officers while responding to a distress call at Electrochem Ghana Limited at Luhuor, were attacked by some members of the community who blocked the road leading to the company.

Some of the suspects took the Police officers hostage for more than three hours and assaulted them.

They later seized the Riot Control Weapon and destroyed a Toyota Cross-country vehicle belonging to the Service.

After the incident, the Ada Divisional Police Command embarked on an operation in Luhuor on Friday, October 22, 2021, to arrest the perpetrators who carried the attack on the Police officers and to reclaim the seized Police weapon and the cartridges.

Following the screening that followed, the 29 detained has been put on trial and will pay for their action.

The Police Administration in a statement today says it condemns the criminal conduct and wish to strongly caution the public to desist from attacking any individual or group, particularly any Law Enforcement Agent.

The suspects are Nene Dadebom Anim II, Ebenezer Tetteh Nyabu, David Add Addi-Buer, Jeremiah Numo, Bonday Bornu, Raphael Tokoli, Noah Nyabu, Issaih Komey, Ezekiel Siadah, Daniel Narh, Otu Nyabu, Adolf Bosompra, Philip foe, Livingstone Wussah, Kabutey Petiafu and John Alipue Teye.

Others are Charles Komey, Clement Kwesi Okoe, Charles Nyabu, Emmanuel Otuo, Israel Narh, Emmanuel Apronti, Christian Numo, Abraham Adjungor, Kofi Dzagble, Joshua Larweh, Wisdom Dzagble and Onyame Koble.