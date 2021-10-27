ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.10.2021 Headlines

Deliver us from our unfortunate debts – New UG Chancellor to Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Deliver us from our unfortunate debts – New UG Chancellor to Akufo-Addo
LISTEN 3 HOURS AGO

The newly inducted Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has made an appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help the institution clear its huge debts.

The university council announced the appointment of the professor in July to assume the role in acting capacity until a substantive Vice Chancellor is appointed.

Speaking at her induction ceremony on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has assured her effort to ensure the University of Ghana is free from all debts.

In an appeal to President Akufo-Addo, she said the debt if not paid will continue to hinder the growth of the school.

“A few issues which have consumed the management of UG in recent years are financial liabilities, resulting mainly from judgement debts and botched agreements.

“Mr. President, I would like to make an appeal to your government to deliver us from this rogue that hinders our growth and efforts to be truly world-class. I am making a special appeal to you to support us to clear our unfortunate debt, so we can get a clean slate to start on,” Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said at the ceremony.

The University of Ghana as can be recalled, was earlier this year slapped with a $165 million judgment debt over the termination of the Africa Integras deal.

It is understood that several debts have also become an albatross on the neck of the school.

With the appeal well-received, President Akufo-Addo has pledged support for the newly inducted Vice Chancellor for the University of Ghana.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘Tweaa’ there is no power in the bible; it only contains history – Osofo Kyiri Abosom
27.10.2021 | Headlines
We won't allow filibustering of anti-gay bill, it will be made public — Bagbin
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo praises Dampare as he swears in police council
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Sam George doubts passage of anti-LGBTQI Bill this year
27.10.2021 | Headlines
PHOTOS: Akufo-Addo inaugurates police council
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo endorses election of MMDCEs
27.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo urges newly-inaugurated Police Council to support Dampare
26.10.2021 | Headlines
Parliament will pass LGBTQI+ bill with common sense – Bagbin
26.10.2021 | Headlines
Fuel price hikes: When did you realise you don't control oil prices? — Minority jabs Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
26.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line