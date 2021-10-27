Deliver us from our unfortunate debts – New UG Chancellor to Akufo-Addo

The newly inducted Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has made an appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help the institution clear its huge debts.

The university council announced the appointment of the professor in July to assume the role in acting capacity until a substantive Vice Chancellor is appointed.

Speaking at her induction ceremony on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo has assured her effort to ensure the University of Ghana is free from all debts.

In an appeal to President Akufo-Addo, she said the debt if not paid will continue to hinder the growth of the school.

“A few issues which have consumed the management of UG in recent years are financial liabilities, resulting mainly from judgement debts and botched agreements.

“Mr. President, I would like to make an appeal to your government to deliver us from this rogue that hinders our growth and efforts to be truly world-class. I am making a special appeal to you to support us to clear our unfortunate debt, so we can get a clean slate to start on,” Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo said at the ceremony.

The University of Ghana as can be recalled, was earlier this year slapped with a $165 million judgment debt over the termination of the Africa Integras deal.

It is understood that several debts have also become an albatross on the neck of the school.

With the appeal well-received, President Akufo-Addo has pledged support for the newly inducted Vice Chancellor for the University of Ghana.