ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.10.2021 Social News

Recruitment process into security services abuse of applicants — Kumadoe

Recruitment process into security services abuse of applicants — Kumadoe
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Fraud and Security Consultant Richard Kumadoe has described the ongoing security screening process as an abuse of applicants.

Mr Kumadoe explained that with the way applicants are crammed together in long queues at various screening centers, there could be a further spread and rise of the deadly Covid-19 disease.

Millions of applicants seeking recruitment into the various security services have besieged various screening centers across the country since Monday, October 25.

Scenes from the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where thousands of applicants running to secure spots in queues, have been flooding social media, raising concerns on shifting from the old ways of screening and enlisting applicants into security services and forces.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s current affairs and political show GhanAkoma Tuesday, October 26, Richard Kumadoe told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “the system is abusing the applicants just because they are unemployed so they are just frustrating them but marginal fraction of these applicants would be absorbed, so what is the sense in forcing them in long queues under the scorching sun for days?”

Mr Kumadoe suggested the millions of applicants could have been segmented into batches at various centers rather than cramming them at a spot in the wake of Covid-19.

He further appealed that “going forward, these security agencies could go more of paperless. With the advancement of technology one can adopt various ways of going about things to as much as possible reduce physical contacts”.

---3news.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Effia-Kwesimintsim Assembly ban 'pragya'
27.10.2021 | Social News
Sosu to drag Roads Minister before Parliament over bad roads in Madina
27.10.2021 | Social News
29 persons arraigned for assaulting police officers at Sege
27.10.2021 | Social News
The system is working; no protocol in Ghana National Fire Service recruitment – Commander insists
27.10.2021 | Social News
Court dismisses Eni case against AG, Springfield Exploration
27.10.2021 | Social News
‘You’ve smashed a major glass ceiling’- Mary Chinery-Hesse tells first female UG VC
27.10.2021 | Social News
Deliver us from rogues hindering our growth – New UG VC 'begs' Akufo-Addo
27.10.2021 | Social News
Dampare visits night duty officers in North East, Northern Regions
27.10.2021 | Social News
Government’s meeting with striking Health Services Workers’ Union ends inconclusive
27.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line