PHOTOS: Akufo-Addo inaugurates police council

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, inaugurated the Police Council at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The Council is the highest oversight body of the Ghana Police Service and mandated by the 1992 Constitution of the country to advise the President on policy issues relating to internal security.

The Police Council is also mandated to provide strategic direction for the operational and administrative effectiveness of the Service.

Speaking at the inauguration, President Akufo-Addo charged the newly sworn-in members of the Police Council to work very hard to make the service accountable, responsive and professional to the highest level.

On his part, Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is the chairman of the Police Council said members of the council have accepted the task and will work selflessly to achieve its targets.

Besides Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is the chairman of the council, other members include Hon. Ambrose Dery, IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Hon. Godfred Yeboah Dame, Mr. Bram-Larbi Kwaku Esq., COP Joseph Boakye Appiah (Rtd.), ACP Mrs. Faustina A. K. Andoh-Kwofie.

The composition of the council is made complete by Inspector Felix Essuman, Mr. Hadih A. Bin Salih and Madam Cecelia Eguakun.