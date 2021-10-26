Akufo-Addo urges newly-inaugurated Police Council to support Dampare

President Nana Akufo-Addo has inaugurated the members of the Governing Council of the Ghana Police Service.

Mr Akufo-Addo inaugurated the council on Tuesday October 26.

The Council is chaired by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia .

The members are “Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, IGP, Hon. Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Bram-Larbi Kwaku Esq., Ghana Bar Association, COP Joseph Boakye Appiah, Retired Senior Officers Association, ACP Faustina Agyeiwaa K. Andoh-Kwofie, Ghana Police Service (Senior Rank), INSPR Felix Essuman, Ghana Police Service (Junior Rank), Mr. Hadih A. Bin Salih, President's nominee and Madam Cecilia Eguakun, President's nominee.”

President Akufo-Addo charged council to help the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffu Dampare to build a professional and responsible police service.

He also asked them to provide the requisite guidance and execute it mandate for the benefit of the public and the welfare of the service.

Chairman of the Council, Drr. Mahamudu Bawumia assured the people of Ghana of the council’s commitment to work hard to leverage the image of the police service.

—3news.com