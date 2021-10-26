Fuel price hikes: When did you realise you don't control oil prices? — Minority jabs Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

The Minority in Parliament is blaming the recent fuel price increments on what it says is the incompetence and deceptive energy sector Ghana has under the Akufo-Addo government.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee, John Abdulai Jinapor has said it is laughable for the government and its agencies to attribute the increases to changes on the international market.

Pinning the blame of the hardship the constant increases on prices of fuel is brining to the ordinary Ghanaian, the Minority is calling for a review and complete scrapping of taxes on petroleum products.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it may interest you to know that within a spate of just one-year fuel prices have risen from 4.77 cedis per litre to 6.8 cedis per litre representing a whopping 43% increment under this insensitive government. These astronomical increases has resulted in untold hardship which is threatening lives of ordinary Ghanaians.

“The Minority has equally taken notice of the lame and flimsy excuse from government and its communicators that they cannot do much to cushion Ghanaians because in their own words “they do not control the world market price of crude”. What they have failed to inform Ghanaian is that the devaluation of the cedi is a major contributor to these astronomical increases,” John Abdulai Jinapor told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday.

The MP for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency added, “We wish to state emphatically that we completely and flatly reject these lame excuses from government; the question we seek an answer to is “since when did the current NPP government led by President Akufo Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia realise that government had no control over world market prices?

“Ladies and gentlemen, is it not these same people who promised the people of Ghana prior to assuming office that they will abolish the energy sector levies describing them as obnoxious and further promising to move the country from taxation to production?

The Minority insists that what Ghanaians are witnessing under the current government is a complete display of incompetence, arrogance, and deception as far as the Energy sector is concerned.

The Minority warns that it will not countenance any further tax increases or new tax handles especially when that is not what the Akufo-Addo government promised Ghanaians in the run up to the 2022 general election.