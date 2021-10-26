ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.10.2021 Social News

Police deploy officers to control traffic congestion on Spintex road

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Police deploy officers to control traffic congestion on Spintex road
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has deployed officers to Spintex Road-Flowerpot Junction to help control heavy traffic congestion.

Some ongoing road construction on the Spintex Road-Flowerpot area has resulted in heavy vehicular traffic on that stretch.

The construction has affected some sections of the road leaving a narrow passage for road users.

While officers continue to assist personnel of MTTD to ensure free flow of traffic, the police advise motorists using the affected roads to exercise patience and follow the directions of police officers deployed to control the traffic.

“Meanwhile, the Police are engaging the Department of Urban Roads and the contractor concerned to help manage the situation, including the possibility of working in the night for an early completion,” part of a statement from the Ghana Police Service has said.

Members of the public are also urged to explore alternative routes where possible.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Come to our aid — Otinibi, Adoteiman residents to givers as Igbos King donate items
26.10.2021 | Social News
Prampram: One shot dead, 2 injured at shrine house
26.10.2021 | Social News
Sam George wants Ningo-Prampram elevated to regional police command status
26.10.2021 | Social News
YEA jobs and career fair hits Tamale
26.10.2021 | Social News
Ada: Police on rampage over missing weapons
25.10.2021 | Social News
Treason trial: Go in just destroy, we don't want to fail, it must happen — Dr Mac Palm heard in an audio played in court
25.10.2021 | Social News
Parliament set to work on anti LGBTQI+, rent bill, 54 others bills
25.10.2021 | Social News
Stiffer penalties necessary to check indiscipline road users — NRSA
25.10.2021 | Social News
Stop begging for arrested criminals – Police to Chiefs, Politicians
25.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line