Police deploy officers to control traffic congestion on Spintex road

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has deployed officers to Spintex Road-Flowerpot Junction to help control heavy traffic congestion.

Some ongoing road construction on the Spintex Road-Flowerpot area has resulted in heavy vehicular traffic on that stretch.

The construction has affected some sections of the road leaving a narrow passage for road users.

While officers continue to assist personnel of MTTD to ensure free flow of traffic, the police advise motorists using the affected roads to exercise patience and follow the directions of police officers deployed to control the traffic.

“Meanwhile, the Police are engaging the Department of Urban Roads and the contractor concerned to help manage the situation, including the possibility of working in the night for an early completion,” part of a statement from the Ghana Police Service has said.

Members of the public are also urged to explore alternative routes where possible.