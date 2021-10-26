10th edition of African Health CEOs and Legends Awards held

The tenth edition of the African Health CEOs and Legends Awards has honoured players in the health sector.

The event which was successfully held on the 23rd October 2021 at the MJ Grand Hotel in Accra, saw manufacturers of COA mixture, Centre of Awareness; Endpoint Homoeopathic and others win big at the colourful event.

The Chief Executive Officer of African Health CEOs and Legends Awards and the President of Health CEOs and Scientists Network, Rev. Dr Kwame Dzikunu in his welcome address highlighted that the 10th edition of the African Health CEOs and Legends Award is not only based on rewarding gallant health workers but celebrating their selfless thoughtful dedication to the good people of Ghana and Africa as a whole.

According to him, Health CEOs and Scientists Network is an association of owners and managers of health facilities and institutions across the country and the sub-region networking among ourselves to find concrete solutions to the myriad of challenges facing them.

Health Legend foundation Africa is an advocacy organisation working over the past 15 years in Accra on quality accessible and affordable health care delivery as well as the promotion of sanitation and public safety across the country and the sub-region.

Dr Kwame Dzikunu however called on the government of Ghana to as a matter of urgency provide some support system for private health facilities (both allopathic and plant and alternative since the covid 19 has taken a huge toll on our already struggling private health care industry.

Below is the list of awardees:

Alt/Dr. Adu Boateng, Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic, Father of Modern Homeopathic, Personality of the Year Awards

Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, Center of Awareness, Father of Innovative Plant Medicine Personality Of the Year Award

Torgbuiga Yaka IV, TMPC, Outstanding Health Regulatory Personality of the year Award

Dr. Moise Fiadjo, Biasa Polyclinic - Lome -Togo (Clinique Biasa), Outstanding Modern Family Polyclinic of the Year Award

Dr. Edem Hiadzi, Lister Hospital and Fertility Centre, Outstanding Fertility and Family Hospital of Year Award

Nana Dr. Appiah Kusi, Naka Hospital Group UK, Outstanding Health Personality Of the Year Award

Mr. Mawuli Decker, Mawuli Decker Music, Humanitarian Award

T/Dr. Bright S. Okoh, Greenfields Scientific Clinic, Customer-Centric Herbal Clinic of the Year Awards

T/Dr. Joseph Amuzu, Amuzu Herbal Clinic - Outstanding Male Specialist Clinic of the Year Award

Mr. Valentine Kwaku, Bruku St. John of God Hospital -Amahia- Accra - Outstanding Hospital of the Year Award

TDr. Janet A. Aggrey, Jaggrey Fertility and Natural Clinic, Most Innovative Family Herbal Clinic of the Year Award

T/Dr. Luitgard Darko, Egon German Clinic Outstanding, Family Clinic of the Year Award

Adwoa Merikua Ampomah, Atinka -TV, Outstanding Health Advocacy Media Program of the Year Award (The Clinic, Atinka-TV)

Alt/Dr. Bryan Cox, Spinal Clinic, Outstanding Spine Specialist Clinic of the Year Award

Odeneho Israel Kwadwo Safo Jnr., Great Kosa Herbal Clinic, Most Innovative Herbal Clinic of the year

Dr. Augustine K. Labour, Kabsad Scientific Hospital, Outstanding Family Hospital of the Year Award

T/Dr. Osei Opoku, Boafo Herbal Centre, Outstanding Herbal Ointment of the Year Award ( Boafo Ointment)

T/Dr. Manfred Takyi, Joy Herbal Centre

Outstanding, Immune Booster of the Year - Awards ( Vikil 20)

Mr. Sammy Williams, Viktory Towers and Industries LTD, Outstanding Herbal Tea of the Year Award( Dandelion Tea)

T/ Dr. Mbo Yakubu, Alive Mediherb Legacy Clinic, Most Innovative Herbal Clinic of the Year Awards

T/Dr. Ruth Zigah, Inncity Herbal And Alternative Clinic, Most Outstanding Pant Medicine and Stroke Specialist