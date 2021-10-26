YEA jobs and career fair hits Tamale

Northern region director of YEA, Haruna Mohammed

In the course of the week, the YEA Job Career and Entrepreneurship Fair train will hit Tamale, the Northern regional capital to provide job and entrepreneurial opportunities closer to the youth of the Northern region as part of government’s One Million Jobs Initiative.

The Fair dubbed “Entrepreneurship Pitch Fair” proposes to introduce the youth to entrepreneurship and start-up pitch. It is scheduled to take place on Thursday 28th October 2021 at the Tamale Sports Stadium between the hours of 8:00AM and 5:00PM.

The deadline for registration is 26th October 2021.

In furtherance to the previous Fairs where the youth converged in their thousands at the Accra International Conference Centre to link up with business owners and companies, the Tamale Fair seeks to encourage the youth aside from searching for job openings, to venture into entrepreneurship.

All they need to do is to proceed to register with their business ideas and proposals at the Fair.

To manage the number of participants, the Fair will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held from 9:00AM and 12PM while the second session will last the duration of 1:00PM and 5:00PM

There will be resource persons to take participants, start-ups and job seekers through Career Guidance, Capacity Building, Entrepreneurship and Pitch contest among the youth.

Preparations are far advanced to host the event at the Tamale Stadium owing to the anticipated number of job seekers billed to thronged the venue to interact with business owners Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and companies.

The Regional Director of the YEA, Haruna Mohammed, is upbeat about the event as he looks forward to a successful programme to give hope to the youth in the North.

He was full of praise for the Agency for the recognition of the North to also benefit from such laudable initiative. He finds it a rare opportunity for businesses in the North to be offered such a huge platform to showcase their products and services.

He finally called on all stakeholders who are interested in jobs and jobs creation to make their way to the fair on Thursday 28th October 2021.