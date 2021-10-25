Mahama’s one-million ballot stuffing allegation untrue, police must investigate him — EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate John Dramani Mahama over the allegation that it engaged in ballot stuffing during the 2020 general elections.

The former President during his Thank You tour earlier this month said but for the militarization and ballot stuffing of last year’s election, he would have beaten President Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Global FM in Ho, Mr. Mahama said the one million stuffed votes saw the EC manipulating the election in favour of the sitting President.

At a press conference to set the records straight today, the EC says the allegations of the former President must be ignored.

According to Dr. Eric Bossman Asare who is the EC Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Affairs, the 2020 general election was very transparent.

He added that there is no way ballot papers could have been stuffed.

Not taking the allegations of John Dramani Mahama likely, the EC wants the Ghana Police Service to probe the 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“The former president has said the EC thumb-printed one million ballot papers in favour of the president of the republic. This is untrue. This is a great matter that undermines the credibility of our electoral process and should not be ignored. We call on him to provide evidence to support this claim. This is not a matter that should be ignored and we call on the Ghana Police Service to investigate,” Dr. Eric Bossman Asare said at the press conference.

The EC argues that if the matter is left unattended, it will derail and undermine the country's democracy and lead to a lack of confidence in the system and processes.

Dr. Eric Bossman Asare added, “We call on the good people of Ghana to disregard these allegations of the military influencing the declaration and announcement of results as it is false and untrue.”