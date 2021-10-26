Breast screening exercise allegedly halted by armed Policemen

Ghana witnessed another sad moment on October 23, 2021, as a breast screening exercise conducted by Mama Mariam Foundation was allegedly halted by the Police.

Mama Mariam Foundation is a charitable organization spearhead by Ghanaian actress and philanthropist, Habiba Sinare.

According to reports from an eyewitness, the policemen who were armed to the teeth, stormed the venue to stop the exercise.

Their reason is that the NGO didn't have any permit to conduct such an exercise.

The exercise was one of the series of breast cancer awareness campaigns in Zongo communities conducted by the NGO.

Before this, Habiba Sinare indicated at a health walk organized by the NGO early this month that, it was going to hold a three-day free breast cancer screening from October 22 to October 24.

The philanthropist who was reportedly intimidated and harrassed for providing free medical services for the Muslims in the Zongo's said the matter needs to be investigated.

According to reports, on October 23, the MCE for Awayaso North Hon. Aminu Mohammed Zakari directed two different teams of armed police officers to harass and stop the philanthropist who organizes free breast cancer walks and screenings in some Zongos in Accra.

“Police brutality is always prohibited, politically or otherwise,” said an eyewitness.