Kumasi: Thousands queue at Baba Yara stadium for GIS recruitment

Thousands of Ghanaian youth have besieged the Baba Yara sports stadium in the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region with their credentials hoping to be recruited into the Ghana Immigration Service.

The long queue started at dawn on Monday, October 25, 2021 as applicants, made up of mostly unemployed youth are being taken through various stages including screening, body and height check.

According to this reporter, the huge number of applicants caused vehicular traffic as job seekers queued from the ends of the walls to gain entry into the stadium.

Last week, the Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, gave financial clearance for the recruitment of close to 12,000 people into the police, prisons, immigration and education services.

A total of 11,840 jobs are available to be filled.