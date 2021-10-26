Mnenmete Russia Zongo Chief inducted into Sempe Muslim Council

The Russia Mnenmete Mantse, Nii Addo Mnenmete II and his elders have presented the newly installed Mnenmete Russia Zongo Chief, Sarki Imran Hashiru Dikeni to the Sempe Muslim Council.

The induction and coronation ceremony which took place over the weekend at the Sempe Muslim Chief's Palace, Mpoase in Accra was carried out by Nii Oko Barima I, the Sempe Muslim Chief.

The induction of Sarki Hashiru Dikeni was to recognize and affirm his position as the new Mnenmete Russia Zongo Chief.

The Chiefs and elders of Sempe Muslim Council, Queenmothers and Asofoatsemei performed the necessary traditional rites to fully accept Sarki Imran Hashiru Dikeni into the council.

The newly inducted member of the Sempe Muslim Council was installed as Mnenmete Russia Zongo Chief on Friday, October 8, this year by the Muslim leadership and Kingmakers of Mnenmete Russia a suburb of Accra.

The Sempe Muslim Chief, Nii Oko Barima I called on the newly inducted Mnenmete Russia Zongo Chief to make the development of his area his topmost priority.

He urged him to promote peace and unity at all times and to also treat his subjects equal as it is one of the requirements for a harmonious relationship between Muslims and Non-Muslims in the area.

He further called on the inducted Chief to do his best to deepen the relationship between the people and the council.

In his remarks, the newly inducted Chief, Sarki Imran Hashiru Dikeni thanked the Chiefs and elders of the Sempe Muslim Council for accepting him and indicated that his first area of concern will be to unite his people for development as well as promote peace amongst the Muslims and other tribes.

He revealed that education of the girl child will be his topmost priority adding that education has become very important in nation building hence the need for it to be given more attention.

He said he and his cabinet members have outlined major challenges confronting the community and will engage the appropriate stakeholders to address the situation.