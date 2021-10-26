Atiwa East: MP donates medical equipment to two health facilities

New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Atiwa-East Constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon Abena Osei-Asare has indicated her commitment to supporting developmental projects in the area.

This follows a donation of medical equipment to two health facilities within her constituency.

The lawmaker who doubles as a Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Planning did the donation during the inauguration of two CHPS compounds at Ahankrasu and Akyem Mampong on Saturday.

Addressing the Durbar of Chiefs, Opinion Leaders and Community Members, she showed appreciation to the President for revamping health care facilities across the country to improve health care delivery and achieve universal health care targets in the country.

She further entreated the health directorate and health staff that would be posted there to ensure there are a maintenance culture and good customer care services.

Receiving the medical equipment, the District Director of Health Services in Atiwa East, Mrs Vida Aful thanked the Deputy Minister of Finance for always being there for them and making health care very accessible to the doorstep of people within the district.

"This equipment has indeed come at the right time when it is needed most. God bless you obaatanpa for always being there for us and making health care accessible."

The Chiefs and people of both communities couldn't hide their joy as they praised Hon Abena Osei-Asare for making their dreams a reality.