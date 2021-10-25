ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.10.2021 Headlines

PHOTOS: Sosu resists police arrest, leads Madina constituents to demonstrate over bad roads

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
PHOTOS: Sosu resists police arrest, leads Madina constituents to demonstrate over bad roads
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu on Monday, October 25, 2021, led his constituents to demonstrate against the many deplorable roads in the constituency.

In the early hours of the day, hundreds of constituents trooped to the streets to march alongside the MP as their leader.

According to Francis Xavier-Sosu, the protest is to propel the relevant authorities to quickly fix deplorable roads in the constituency.

1025202155247-l5hsk8v331-madina

The Madina MP wants the government to pay contractors assigned to the project so that they can carry out the assigned job.

The protestors marched from Amrahia to Ayi-Mensah holding placards with various inscriptions but all in relation to the demand for the fixing of the bad roads in the constituency.

1025202155248-h41o266fey-xavier-sosu-770x424

However, some protestors were arrested after they block the police from arresting the MP.

Hon. Francis Xavier-Sosu reportedly turned down the invitation of the police saying unless the security agency follow due process in the arrest or invitation of a Member of Parliament.

1025202155249-g30n1r5edx-madina2-1

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Akufo-Addo launches Alternative Employment And Livelihood Programme for illegal miners
25.10.2021 | Headlines
Mahama’s one-million ballot stuffing allegation untrue, police must investigate him — EC
25.10.2021 | Headlines
Government will promote responsible small-scale mining - Akufo-Addo
25.10.2021 | Headlines
LGBTQ+ has satanic agenda to upset God – Sam Korankye Ankrah
25.10.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo to approve Ghana's updated interim NDCs
25.10.2021 | Headlines
Lead suspect in new Takoradi fake kidnapping case pleads guilty in court
25.10.2021 | Headlines
Reckless Mercedes-Benz driver set to face court mysteriously falls sick
25.10.2021 | Headlines
Saglemi Housing case: Court gives state 6 weeks to file disclosures
25.10.2021 | Headlines
15 Assembly Members, others granted bail for cursing Regional Minister
25.10.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line