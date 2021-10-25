ModernGhana logo
Fake Takoradi kidnapped suspect to be sentenced tomorrow after pleading guilty

Joana Krah, age 28, who faked her kidnapping with two others in Takoradi in the Western region has pleaded guilty on two counts of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news.

The Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A presided over by his honor Michael Ampadu will sentence her tomorrow, Tuesday, 26 October.

Her other two accomplices, Susan Awortwe, 27; and Francis Eshun, 27 have also been granted a police enquiry bail.

Background:

According to the Police, Joana Krah faked her own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of GHS5,000 from her adopted father.

The suspect conspired with Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun, to feign her kidnapping on Friday, 22 October 2021, after which a call was placed to her adopted father for a ransom.

When Joana became aware that her adopted father had reported to the police and an extensive search had commenced to find her, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police station on Saturday, 23 October to confess to pranking her adopted father with the kidnapping hoax.

Further police investigations led to the arrest of her co-conspirators for their complicity.

--- Classfmonline.com

