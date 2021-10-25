Police meets faith-based organisations after arrest of Owusu Bempah, Jesus Ahuofe

Listen to article

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has held a meeting with heads of faith-based organisations in the country today, Monday, October 25, 2021, on the legal implications of their activities.

Over the years, there have been calls for checks on the activities of faith-based organisations especially churches.

Following the recent arrests of two pastors; Rev. Owusu Bempah and Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, the police has now resolved to meet faith-based organisations.

Sources close to the security agency said the main purpose of the meeting is to start a process to sensitize religious leaders on the legal implications of aspects of their religious work.

The police according to Modernghana News sources agree that there are freedoms the church enjoy but also share the view that their actions must be checked.

For all actions that may not be in line with the laws of the country, the police are willing and ready to crack the whip.