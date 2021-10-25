ModernGhana logo
25.10.2021 Social News

Police to meet religious leaders on legal implications of their activities

The Ghana Police Service will engage faith-based organisations later today, Monday, October 25.

According to Citi News sources, the meeting is aimed at sensitizing religious leaders on the legal implications of aspects of their religious work.

This comes after the arrest of two Ministers of the gospel in recent times who fell foul of the law.

The first was the arrest of Rev. Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Power International Ministries, and now Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe, who was arrested and remanded following his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

He was charged for causing fear and panic, but pleaded not guilty and was subsequently remanded into prison custody for five days. He has however been granted bail.

There have been concerns about how in the name of religious freedom, some pastors engage in all manner of things including utterances that are deemed to be against the law.

---citinews

