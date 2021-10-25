ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
25.10.2021 Social News

Sunyani chiefs laud Akufo-Addo for Sunyani town roads project

Sunyani chiefs laud Akufo-Addo for Sunyani town roads project
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Sunyani Traditional Council (STC) has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo's commitment to re-shaping and improving access roads in the Sunyani Municipality.

Nana Kwaku Saben II, the Akwamuhene of the Council who gave the commendation, expressed the hope the government would facilitate the completion of the ongoing works on the Sunyani town roads project, being executed by the Chinese Sino-hydro Corporation.

The Akwamuhene spoke on behalf of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief of Sunyani, when Mr Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive paid a courtesy call on the STC in Sunyani.

Nana Saben II declared the council's support in ensuring President Akufo-Addo through the MCE bring the development of the municipality to the next level, and appealed to the people of Sunyani to cooperate with the MCE.

“We acknowledge your humility and respect you have so far accorded the Council and we promise to support your administration to become successful,” he said.

Nana Saben II commended Mr Kwaku Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East for improving educational infrastructure in the area and expressed the optimism the MCE would collaborate effectively with the MP for Sunyani to get its fair share of the national cake.

On his part, Mr Kumi also expressed appreciation to the Chiefs and people of Sunyani, Assembly Members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for his confirmation.

He pledged to make regular contacts with the Traditional Council towards initiating and executing development projects, saying as the embodiment of the people, chiefs and queens could not be neglected in decision making and development process.

“Nananom I can't fail you and together with you we would be able to address the development challenges in the Municipality,” Mr Ansu stated.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
He didn't speak for us — Oti Regional House of Chiefs disown Challah Chief's sweet words to Mahama
25.10.2021 | Social News
Mobraz Farms donates to children homes in Eastern region
25.10.2021 | Social News
Suspected gays arrested at Akatsi
25.10.2021 | Social News
Hohoe NABCO personnel 'beg' government for permanent jobs as 3year programme ends
25.10.2021 | Social News
S/R: Two district assemblies to be sanctioned for under-performance
25.10.2021 | Social News
Jesus Ahuofe finally granted bail
25.10.2021 | Social News
Bawjiase Polyclinic needs fixing — Gizella Tetteh to government
25.10.2021 | Social News
Cape Coast bans tricycle over accidents, nuisance
25.10.2021 | Social News
Parts of Accra to experience dumsor today
25.10.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line