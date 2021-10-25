S/R: Two district assemblies to be sanctioned for under-performance

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur speaking at the training programme in Elmina

The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba and North East Gonja Districts in the Savannah Region would be sanctioned for under-performance in the 2020 annual local government service performance appraisal.

This was revealed by the Head of Local Government Service (LGS), Dr. Nana Ato Arthur during a three-day training programme for statistics officers of the various assemblies from the Central and Western regions at Elmina.

According to him, the service is resolved to trigger sanctions against the two Districts and fifteen other Assemblies for their abysmal performance.

He served notice that staff of the under-performed assemblies would not be promoted.

The ten worth performing assemblies captured in the 2020 annual local government service are Tempane, Biakoye, Juaben, Amenfi Central, Kintampo South, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, North East Gonja, Bia East, Yilo Krobo and Zabzugu.

Among the indicators used in the appraisal was infrastructure improvement, social service delivery, financial management which include increase in Internally Generated Funds and human resource management

The training programme was organized in collaboration with the Ghana Statistical Service and the Department of Economics of the University of Cape Coast.

A total of 328 participants benefited from the training programme across the country.