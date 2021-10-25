Parts of Accra to experience dumsor today

Listen to article

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced there will be power outages (dumsor) in parts of Accra, today, Monday, October 25.

This is to enable it to undertake some planned maintenance works to improve service delivery.

The power outage will last between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Areas to be affected include Saasabi, Bawaleshie, Oyibi, Apollonia, Kordiabe, Aburi, Glefe, Gbegbeyise, Wiaboman, Mallam, Kokroko, Awoshie, Abasie and its environs.

Meanwhile, ECG has apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.

“ECG regrets the inconvenience that will arise out of this exercise.”

—citinewsroom