Xavier-Sosu’s ‘Fix our roads demo’ comes off today at Madina

Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, Francis Xavier-Sosu’s planned demonstration over deplorable roads in his constituency is expected to come off today, Monday, October 25, 2021.

The demonstration was supposed to have happened on Monday, October 18, 2021, however, the police said it couldn’t offer security.

The protest is to express the constituency’s displeasure over the devastation caused by recent heavy rainfalls which had flooded and trapped some constituents in their homes.

According to the MP, the dire situation in his constituency following the rains is a result of neglect from the government.

Mr.Francis-Xavier Sosu is thus questioning why his constituency has been left out of the year of roads agenda touted by the government.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Sosu said his checks reveal that most of the roads have been awarded to contractors but all efforts to get them on site have proven futile thus the need for the demonstration to put pressure on the government to get them fixed.

For him, the protest will drum home their demands and compel the government to quickly step in.

“The demonstration has been called because of the extreme bad nature of the roads in the constituency, and we have actually drawn the government’s attention to this for some time now and it seems all our attempts have fallen on deaf ears.”

