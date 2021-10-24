Ghana Healthcare Volunteers Of Georgia Medical Mission Trip To Ghana - 2021

Listen to article

Ghana Healthcare Volunteers of Georgia Inc. (GHVOG) and its experienced medical team from USA stormed Sefwi Wiawso, in the Western North Region of Ghana, from October 4 -15, 2021. The group’s second medical mission trip offered two-weeks free medical services and dispensation of quality drugs that included: Acute Pediatric & Adult Conditions, Infections/Suture/Incision & Drainage, Diabetes & Blood Pressure screening and treatment, Respiratory & Heart Conditions, Abdominal Pain, Malaria, and Worms. The free services also comprised of Gynecological issues such as, Menopause, Fibroid, menstrual issues, hysterectomy etc., and Scheduled General Surgeries, mainly Hernia Repairs, broken bones, etc. All in all, GHVOG had the opportunity to see over 800 patients and 100 surgeries at no cost to the patients!

The Ghana Healthcare Volunteers of Georgia, Inc. (GHVOG), is a US-based non-profit 501(c) (3) healthcare volunteer of medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and other healthcare professionals registered under the State of Georgia, USA. It is GHVOG’s mission to promote the general health of Ghanaians (both US and Ghana), and other underserved communities through education and community health outreach programs. GHVOG was founded to respond to the needs of many Ghanaians, and other underserved communities, who have difficulty accessing and obtaining basic healthcare and information about their health. GHVOG ultimate goal is to mobilize and raise funds to ship medical supplies and equipment, and to organize health mission trip to Ghana.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Dr. Nicholas Fosu, the president of GHVOG, pointed out that this trip was a fulfilment of a dream that took over a year in the making. Dr. Fosu described the effort as “a year long of effort, work, determination, perseverance and focus on achieving by a team of hard working volunteers who love the people of Ghana.” The effort took substantial investment from sponsors, executives, donors and our members of the group whose aims and objectives have been to give back to the community and country they were born, and so dearly love – Ghana. GHVOG and its partners are aware of the importance of addressing the basic health needs of Ghanaians, such as, good health education, and quality health care service deliveries. GHVOG fully commits itself to complementing the government’s efforts of improving district and rural health outcomes, and to control the spread of preventable diseases such as HIV and AIDS, Malaria and many more.

At the conclusion of the successful event, Dr. Fosu thanked the hospital’s Administrator, Mr. Nana Ntim and the chiefs and people of Sefwi Wiawso for the very warm welcome accorded them. He also thanked the GHVOG team who accompanied the group to Sefwi Wiawso; Mr. Kofi Bawuah, treasurer of GHVOG, Drs. Kojo Adae , Patrick Nti, Samira Inman, Hassan, and Jonathan Mensah for undertaking the long trip from Georgia to Ghana. GHVOG looks forward to their next trip to Ghana in about a year.

Source: Nicholas Fosu, PharmD, MBA,

President, GHVOG